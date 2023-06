It’s National Camping Month which means it’s time to start planning those summer camping trips. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there’s always something new to learn.

Pop-up screen tents are usually light enough that they can be moved around even after being set up. While camping you can put a screen tent around a picnic table to create an outdoor dining area that’s free from flies and mosquitoes.

Meggan Kaiser, Author of ‘Free Travel for the Modern Nomad,’ Actress & Travel Channel Host, will be with us to shares some great easy and fun summer camping tips.