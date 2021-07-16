Friday Rhody Roundup time!

Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun headlines making the rounds this week. From strange food combos to what makes us anxious and more, we had a blast with a terrific panel! Joining us today were friends of The Rhode Show, Lauren Ruggiero, Owner of Buppy Pets, Ed Cabral from WaterFire and Phil Ayoub, Owner of Beau Tyler & The Sly Dog Co.

For more info on WaterFire including details on their upcoming Press Conference on July 28 to announce their 2021 schedule, visit: https://waterfire.org/

To learn more about Buppy Pets and their subscriptions, visit: https://www.buppypets.com/

To learn more about Beau Tyler, head to: https://beautyler.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.