Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we discuss some fun topics of the week with a terrific panel. From dream concerts to eating habits and the best and worst gifts we’ve ever received, we had a blast chatting with today’s group: Dr. Michelle Cruz from Trinity Rep, Brian Mulhern from Cat Country 98.1, and Phil Ayoub from Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co.

For more info from Michelle and the team at Trinity, visit: https://www.trinityrep.com/

Follow Brian at The Cat Country Morning Show page here: https://www.facebook.com/CatCountryMornings

Check out Beau Tyler & The Sly Dog Co. here: https://beautyler.com/

