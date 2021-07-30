Friday Rhody Roundup time

Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun topics making the rounds this week with a terrific panel. Joining us today were StyleWeek CEO Rosanna Ortiz, 92 PRO-FM’s Barbi Jo & from The Chuck & Brad Podcast, Chuck Staton.

From regrets to our favorite guilty pleasure TV shows and artists we wish we could see one more time, we had some great laughs with this crew.

Learn more about Rosanna Ortiz! For info on StyleWeek Northeast, visit: https://www.styleweeknortheast.com/ and for details on RMO PR, head to: https://www.facebook.com/rmopr/

Check out The Barbi Jo Show on 92 PRO-FM here: https://www.92profm.com/barbi-jo/

For details regarding Chuck & Brad’s ‘Bradley Drawn’ Show at the Comedy Connection, head to: https://www.ricomedyconnection.com/shows/148093 and for the latest on the Chuck & Brad Podcast check out: https://www.facebook.com/chuckandbradpodcast

