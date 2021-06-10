‘Friday Night Live’ returns to Mulligan’s Island

“Friday Night Live” concerts are returning to Mulligan’s Island and will feature some of the country’s top tribute bands. Paul Borrelli, Owner of Borrelli Event Services and Mulligan’s event producer, and Michael Friedman, Owner of Mulligan’s Island, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share event details.

The following shows will be offered at Mulligan’s Island:



July 2 – “Takin’ It To The Streets” From NYC Doobie Bros. Tribute

July 9 – “Sweet Hitch-Hiker” Creedence Tribute and

“Penny Lane” Beatles Tribute

July 16 – ” Last Child” From Philadelphia Aerosmith Tribute

July 23 – ” Damn The Torpedoes” From NJ Tom Petty Tribute

July 30 – ” Moondance” From NYC Van Morrison Tribute

August 6 – “Bump City” From NYC Tower Of Power Tribute

August 13 – ” Pop Rocks” From CT Tribute to the 80’s

August 20 – “Songs In The Key Of Life” From Boston Stevie Wonder Tribute

August 27 – “Scrab” From Texas Journey Tribute

RI BluesFest on July 17th and will feature:

James Montgomery Blues Band

Sugar Ray and the Bluetones

Duke Robillard

and opening entertainment by Tyler James Kelly from the Silks