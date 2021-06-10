‘Friday Night Live’ returns to Mulligan’s Island

“Friday Night Live” concerts are returning to Mulligan’s Island and will feature some of the country’s top tribute bands. Paul Borrelli, Owner of Borrelli Event Services and Mulligan’s event producer, and Michael Friedman, Owner of Mulligan’s Island, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share event details.
The following shows will be offered at Mulligan’s Island:
July 2 – “Takin’ It To The Streets” From NYC Doobie Bros. Tribute
July 9 – “Sweet Hitch-Hiker” Creedence Tribute and
“Penny Lane” Beatles Tribute
July 16 – ” Last Child” From Philadelphia Aerosmith Tribute
July 23 – ” Damn The Torpedoes” From NJ Tom Petty Tribute
July 30 – ” Moondance” From NYC Van Morrison Tribute
August 6 – “Bump City” From NYC Tower Of Power Tribute
August 13 – ” Pop Rocks” From CT Tribute to the 80’s
August 20 – “Songs In The Key Of Life” From Boston Stevie Wonder Tribute
August 27 – “Scrab” From Texas Journey Tribute
RI BluesFest on July 17th and will feature:
James Montgomery Blues Band
Sugar Ray and the Bluetones
Duke Robillard
and opening entertainment by Tyler James Kelly from the Silks
