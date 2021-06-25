Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time!

Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun headlines making the rounds this week. From your dream concert to if you’ve ever had a celebrity encounter and more we had a blast with a terrific panel including Elyse Major from Providence Media, Wendy Joering from The Jewish Alliance of Greater RI and Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Famer, Frank O’Donnell!

Learn more about our guests:

Follow Elyse on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/elysepressmajor

For info on the JCC visit: https://www.jewishallianceri.org/

Follow Frank on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/frankocomedy

