It’s been an exciting year in Friartown as the PC Men’s Hoops team has captivated local fans by taking home their first ever Regular Season Big East Championship. Up next, it’s the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden followed by the thrill-ride that is March Madness. Amidst all of the excitement surrounding the team and this time of year, we caught up with Friars Radio Voice John Rooke to hear what his courtside experience has been like this season.

