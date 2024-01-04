In the early 1970s the PC Friars captivated New England basketball fans with a run of tremendous success.

Led by Hall of Fame Coach Dave Gavitt, stars of the team included the legendary Marvin Barnes and North Providence’s own, Ernie DiGregorio. Now, Ernie D has chronicled his basketball journey with a captivating book, “Star With a Broken Heart”.

He joined our on resident Friar Fanatic Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today to chat about the book and more.

The book is available here: https://providence.bncollege.com/search/?text=%22Star+with+a+Broken+Heart%22