Freshen up your summer with healthy foods

As we all know, summer is a great time to recharge and maybe change up your normal routine. Perhaps this means incorporating new foods into your diet.

On Thursday morning, Erin Stewart, food entrepreneur, healthy recipe developer and fitness expert joined “The Rhode Show” as she shared the latest menu trends you might want to explore; including options from California Citrus Growers, Premier Protein® and Save A Lot.

Learn more about Erin here: https://savorandsweat.com/about/

