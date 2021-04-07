Fresh florals for spring!

Add a pop of color to your home with fresh florals! Sara DiSalvo, Owner of Wildflower Truck, talks about her unique business, offering flowers by the stem out of their 1968 Volkswagen single cab pickup!
