This weekend – July 14-July 15, 2023 – you can step back in time to Newport in 1780 during the “French in Newport Living History Weekend”. Centered at Washington Square in downtown Newport, RI, meet costumed historical interpreters portraying French soldiers, Newport citizens and many recognizable names from history like Rochambeau, George and Martha Washington, Lafayette and Chastellux, and many others.
We’re excited to have one of the reenactors, Niels Hobbs from the Newport Historical Society with us this morning to tell us all about this fun and informative weekend.
