University Orthopedics will host this year’s event at its Kettle Point location in East Providence on August 5, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families, coaches and athletic directors interested in the free Fall Sports Pre-Participation Exam program should visit www.universityorthopedics.com/FreeExams for more information and to access the downloadable forms that are required to be filled out in order to participate. No appointment is necessary but is recommended for large groups. Questions about the event can be directed to Terry Moreno Toste at ttoste@universityorthopedics.com.

University Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, North Providence, Portsmouth, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield, North Easton, Plymouth, and Raynham), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 60 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.

More information about University Orthopedics can be found online at universityorthopedics.com. *Appointments not related to the pre-participation exam event can be made through our central scheduling service at 401-457-1500 or myUOI.com.