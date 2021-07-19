Free Fall Pre-Participation Exams return at University Orthopedics

In the midst of summer, most do not like to discuss about going back to school, but it is time now for students and parents to think about heading back into Fall sports which can be something to look forward to.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss University Orthopedics’ free Fall Pre-Participation Exams were Dr. Brett Owens, Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon and Terry Moreno Toste, Physical Therapist with University Orthopedics.

For more info on the Exams and the stellar team at University Orthopedics, head to: https://universityorthopedics.com/freeexams/

