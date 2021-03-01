Frances Largeman-Roth helps you choose healthy foods for a better diet

Looking to take your diet to the next level with some healthier options and choices for the entire family? It’s a new month so how about a fresh start? Joining us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ for the first day of National Nutrition Month was Nutritionist and Author, Frances Largeman-Roth.

From sustainable fishers to colorful alternatives and the daily dilemma of how much we should pay for food to how we can even make food fun, she covered it all!

You can learn more by visiting her website here: https://www.franceslargemanroth.com/

