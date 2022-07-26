It’s time to close the “Homework Gap” so all children can thrive! Former NFL player, Malcolm Mitchell, loves to read, but it wasn’t always so. He is working to ensure all kids have internet access for academic success.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.