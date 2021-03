Former Friar Jamel Thomas finds “Divine Providence” while pursuing passion

The name Jamel Thomas is a more than familiar one to hoops fans across Southern New England. Starring at Providence College from 1995-99, Thomas dazzled fans in many ways and left a lasting impact as part of the memorable ’97 Friar team that had a more than memorable run to the NCAA Elite Eight, captivating us all in the process.

Now, with his playing days behind him, Thomas has set his sights on fashion design and so much more . His brand, “Jamel”, an athleisure apparel line with urban influences, is thriving and turning heads in the process. He joined Brendan Kirby over Zoom on “The Rhode Show” to talk about the success of the brand, how he developed and strong interest in fashion and how the pursuit gives back to so many in need. He also chatted about a newer venture, “Divine Providence”, which is part of Providence College’s “Friars in Black” initiative and features additional gear that is sharp and stylish with proceeds benefiting a great cause.

Learn more about “Divine Providence” here: https://divineprovidence.orderpromos.com/

Get the scoop on “Jamel” and all of his other happenings here: https://jamelny.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.