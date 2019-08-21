Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Threat of Strong to Severe Storms Late Today Through Evening
Ford Driving Skills for Life Program visits Seekonk

The Rhode Show

We all know that Distracted Driving is something to be avoided. In an effort to spearhead the continued awareness of this issue, Ford’s Driving Skills for Life Program will be at Seekonk Speedway today and tomorrow providing free clinics for parents and teens.

Simulating a wide range of distractions, Brendan Kirby visited them yesterday and chatted with Instructor Rick Fulks for a preview.

When: Wednesday – Thursday: August 21 & August 22 • Session 1 – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. • Session 2 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Seekonk Speedway 1782 Fall River Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771

Who: Newly licensed drivers or teens who hold a valid learner’s permit can participate in the free program. Parents are also encouraged to participate with their teens because of the significant role they play in shaping their children’s driving habits. Summary: Across the U.S., motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death

Learn more & Register: https://www.drivingskillsforlife.com/events-cat/events/state/MA

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

