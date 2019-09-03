Food and Fun at the 34th Annual Cranston Greek Festival

Don’t miss the 34th Annual Cranston Greek Festival this weekend, September 6th, 7th , and 8th! All being held at the Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI. Free Admission! For more information, click here!

Rain or Shine — everything is under tents.

