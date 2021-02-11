Wine pairings for your takeout dinner at home

This Valentine’s Day will be different. To help you pair some wines with your special takeout this holiday, Brendan caught up with Cindy Rynning- Founder of Grape Experiences to get the perfect pairings while supporting your local restaurants and liquor stores.
If you want wines for your fine dining meal, try:
- ZONIN Prosecco DOC Cuvée 1821
- Sophisticated and elegant, enhanced by fine bubbles and delightful notes of green apple, citrus and a touch of almond on the finish.
- Zonin Prosecco is dairy-free, gluten free and vegan-friendly!
- Available in 750ml, 1.5Ls, 3Ls and convenient 187mls minis
- Look for new Zonin Prosecco Rosé DOC launching soon!
Both iconic estates owned by the Zonin family are celebrating their 200th Anniversary in 2021
Lets say you are doing Chinese/Sushi or a Mediterranean/Greek:
- Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC Aquileia
- The estate extends for over 890 acres
- Unique position between the Aquileia area between the Sea & Friuli
- Bouquet of peach, pear and gardenia flower builds to a beautifully crisp finish
- Sustainably farmed, Vegan-friendly
Last but certainly not least, if you’re ordering a pizza:
- Castello di Albola Chianti Classico DOCG
- Castello di Albola sits on the highest elevated vineyards throughout all of the Chianti Classico DOCG appellation.
- All Castello di Albola Chianti Classico wines have earned the iconic “Gallo Nero”, a symbol that guarantees the highest standards in winemaking for the Chianti Classico category.
- Earned Sustainable Production Certification (Environmental, Ethical, Economical) & Equalitas Certification for biodiversity, carbon & water footprints. Vegan-friendly!
- Ruby red in color with subtle shades of garnet and a fine bouquet of strawberry, dark cherry, and delicate hints of violet.
You can fine these wines in RI at:
- Dick’s World of Wines in Westerly
- Christy’s Liquors in Chepachet
- Central Warehouse Liquors in Central Falls
- Fabian Liquors in Providence
- Haxton’s Tollgate Liquor in Warwick
- Tri Town Wine and Spirits in Johnston
- Madeira Liquors in Providence
South Massachusetts Stores:
- Yankee Attleboro
- Yankee Swansea
- Wines & More, Mansfield
- Chris Gasbarro’s, North Attleboro
- Gasbarro’s, Seekonk
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.