Wine pairings for your takeout dinner at home

This Valentine’s Day will be different. To help you pair some wines with your special takeout this holiday, Brendan caught up with Cindy Rynning- Founder of Grape Experiences to get the perfect pairings while supporting your local restaurants and liquor stores.

If you want wines for your fine dining meal, try:

ZONIN Prosecco DOC Cuvée 1821

Sophisticated and elegant, enhanced by fine bubbles and delightful notes of green apple, citrus and a touch of almond on the finish.

Zonin Prosecco is dairy-free, gluten free and vegan-friendly!

Available in 750ml, 1.5Ls, 3Ls and convenient 187mls minis

Look for new Zonin Prosecco Rosé DOC launching soon!

Both iconic estates owned by the Zonin family are celebrating their 200th Anniversary in 2021

Lets say you are doing Chinese/Sushi or a Mediterranean/Greek:

Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC Aquileia The estate extends for over 890 acres Unique position between the Aquileia area between the Sea & Friuli Bouquet of peach, pear and gardenia flower builds to a beautifully crisp finish Sustainably farmed, Vegan-friendly



Last but certainly not least, if you’re ordering a pizza:

Castello di Albola Chianti Classico DOCG Castello di Albola sits on the highest elevated vineyards throughout all of the Chianti Classico DOCG appellation. All Castello di Albola Chianti Classico wines have earned the iconic “Gallo Nero”, a symbol that guarantees the highest standards in winemaking for the Chianti Classico category. Earned Sustainable Production Certification (Environmental, Ethical, Economical) & Equalitas Certification for biodiversity, carbon & water footprints. Vegan-friendly! Ruby red in color with subtle shades of garnet and a fine bouquet of strawberry, dark cherry, and delicate hints of violet.



You can fine these wines in RI at:

Dick’s World of Wines in Westerly

Christy’s Liquors in Chepachet

Central Warehouse Liquors in Central Falls

Fabian Liquors in Providence

Haxton’s Tollgate Liquor in Warwick

Tri Town Wine and Spirits in Johnston

Madeira Liquors in Providence South Massachusetts Stores:

Yankee Attleboro

Yankee Swansea

Wines & More, Mansfield

Chris Gasbarro’s, North Attleboro

Gasbarro’s, Seekonk