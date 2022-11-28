Many will be gathering together throughout the holiday season and chances are you’ll be indulging in food and drink. Group Wine Director and Sommelier, Jonathan Feiler, and Paula LaBarre, Co-Owner & Co-Founder of The Cheese Corner worked together to create the perfect wine and cheese pairings for your next event.

Pairing 1

Wine: Jonathan Edwards, Pinot Gris, Stonington, CT

Cheese: Mystic Cheese Company Emma Acres, Melinda Mae, Soft Bloomy Rind Cows Milk, Exeter, RI

Pairing 2

Wine: Christophe Chappilon, “Harmonie”, Petit Verdot/Tannat, Aragon, Spain

Cheese: Dehesa de Los Llanos, Manchego, Gran Reserva, Hard Sheep’s Milk, Albacete, Spain

Pairing 3



Wine: Taylor fladgate, Late Bottle Vintage, Port, Douro, Portugal, 2016

Cheese: Rogue Creamery, “Rogue River Blue”, Blue Cheese, Southern Oregon, USA