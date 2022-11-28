Many will be gathering together throughout the holiday season and chances are you’ll be indulging in food and drink. Group Wine Director and Sommelier, Jonathan Feiler, and Paula LaBarre, Co-Owner & Co-Founder of The Cheese Corner worked together to create the perfect wine and cheese pairings for your next event.
Pairing 1
Wine: Jonathan Edwards, Pinot Gris, Stonington, CT
Cheese: Mystic Cheese Company Emma Acres, Melinda Mae, Soft Bloomy Rind Cows Milk, Exeter, RI
Pairing 2
Wine: Christophe Chappilon, “Harmonie”, Petit Verdot/Tannat, Aragon, Spain
Cheese: Dehesa de Los Llanos, Manchego, Gran Reserva, Hard Sheep’s Milk, Albacete, Spain
Pairing 3
Wine: Taylor fladgate, Late Bottle Vintage, Port, Douro, Portugal, 2016
Cheese: Rogue Creamery, “Rogue River Blue”, Blue Cheese, Southern Oregon, USA
