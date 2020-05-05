Web Extra: A drink honoring International Nurses Day

In May, we celebrate International Nurses Day and we definitely want to honor them for all their hard work during this time of crisis. So Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, showed us how to make this special drink.

Nurse’s Mocktail for International Nurses Day

1 oz. Pom wonderful juice (or cranberry juice)

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. chamomile honey syrup

Method: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

Garnish: A pineapple leaf

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

