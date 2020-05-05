Web Extra: A drink honoring International Nurses Day

Live Now
In May, we celebrate International Nurses Day and we definitely want to honor them for all their hard work during this time of crisis. So Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, showed us how to make this special drink.

Nurse’s Mocktail for International Nurses Day
  • 1 oz. Pom wonderful juice (or cranberry juice)
  • 1 oz. pineapple juice
  • 1 oz. chamomile honey syrup

Method: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

Garnish: A pineapple leaf

