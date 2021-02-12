Valentine’s Day drink for your honey

Valentine’s Day during a global pandemic might mean staying in, but you can still make it special. Jonathan Pogash – a.k.a. The Cocktail Guru – shared a drink recipe for folks to enjoy with their “honey” this weekend. Check out the attached video to learn how to make it for yourself. Happy Valentine’s Day!

