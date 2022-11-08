The holiday season is a busy time for entertaining and creating memorable experiences for family and friends. Just in time to get a head start on all your holiday hosting plans, international traveler, food writer and chef, Marisel Salazar, shares her go-to recipes that will be the hit of any party!
For More Information, Visit: www.TipsOnTV.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.