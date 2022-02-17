Celebrate American Heart Month with heart-healthy foods and family-friendly recipes. Walnuts are versatile and heart-healthy, certified by the American Heart Association with the Heart-Check mark, making them a great grab-and-go snack or delicious addition to a meal.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

