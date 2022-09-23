Football season is underway, and it’s time to learn new tricks for creating that memorable gameday experience. Whether your favorite team is college, pro or even the local high school, the Ultimate Tailgating plan will have friends and family coming back for more. Former fullback and tailgating expert, Ovie Mughelli, shares can’t-miss recipes for enjoying all the games!

