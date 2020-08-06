Summertime Sips with The Cocktail Guru

Today, Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gellman joins us outside to show us some summer grilling tips while making Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger.

1. Prep the steak: get it out of the fridge, season well2. Grill prep: make sure your grill is clean and that the rack is well-oiled3. Grill temp: pre-heat grill to medium-high heat4. Grill:a. Place steaks on grill and do not touch! One flip is usually all you’ll need. Depending on temperature goal, it will take about 7-8 minutes per side for medium. You can use an instant read thermometer to confirm (160 degrees Fahrenheit for medium, 145 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare).b. For burgers, over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.5. Rest: Place meat on a large cutting board and allow to rest at least 5 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute and keep the meat tender.6. Slicing: If slicing before serving, cut across the grain.