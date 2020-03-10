Target 12 on WPRI.com

Spring clean your eating habits

Food & Drink

When we think about Spring Cleaning, it’s often associated with do-it-yourself projects to improve your home and garden. Now, however, renowned TV dietitian-nutritionist Annessa Chumbley is encouraging people to consider Spring Cleaning their diets with some tasty new better-for-you recipes using organic products. From fresh fruits and vegetables, to wholesome dairy and meats, cereals, snacks and more, Chumbley believes everyone should have the opportunity to go organic. That’s why she’s teamed up with local grocers to share her timely tips to fit affordable organic ingredients into every meal.

