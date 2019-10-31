Breaking News
Richmond police investigating shooting at campground
Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Spooky snacks for your Halloween gatherings!

Food & Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:
amy pontes comedy night_280135
main bkg
bkg

You’ve got the candy and the costumes, but what about the snacks? Amy Pontes from Lite Rock 105 joins The Rhode Show, with her daughters Avery and Olivia, to make some party snacks for all your festive Halloween fun!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com