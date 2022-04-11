Dr. Teralyn Sell shares the top 5 foods for a better night’s sleep.

Food #1: Collagen Protein

Proteins such as collagen protein and poultry, have amino acids that break down into tryptophan. Tryptophan eventually creates serotonin and then melatonin which helps you sleep. Protein that is consumed before bed also helps to stabilize blood sugar keeping you asleep all night.



Food #2: Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a calming herb that has been shown to help with insomnia or disturbed sleep. It has been studied and found to be an anxiolytic and an antidepressant. Adding a bit of raw honey can add a layer of protection since honey has been linked to supporting the immune system.



Food #3: Dark Chocolate

For my chocolate lovers, this one’s for you all so you don’t have to feel as guilty when you realize that half the box is gone. Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium. Magnesium is a natural relaxer. Taking a magnesium supplement before bed or soaking in Epsom salts can help you relax before bed and fall asleep easier. Magnesium has also been shown to help reduce restless leg syndrome which can impair sleep.



Food #4: Tart Cherries

Several research articles have been published that link drinking tart cherry juice to improved sleep. Tart cherries have a concentration of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythm and can help to promote healthy sleep.



Food #5: Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great meal to have for the plethora of health benefits that it provides outside of sleep. However, for our specific topic, oatmeal is considered an anxiolytic, which can be very calming and help you relax before bed. It can also help to stabilize blood sugar levels so you can experience a restful night’s sleep.