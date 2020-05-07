Rhody Deal: Bacco Vino & Contorni

Bacco Vino & Contorni offers a $50 voucher for $25 on rhodydeals.com.
*Valid for 1/2 sheet pan of lasagna (serves 6-8 people) only – no substitutions.
*Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
*Free delivery to Providence, North Providence, Johnston, and Cranston.
*Curbside pickup available.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.