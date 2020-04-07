Rhody Deal: At the Deck

Today’s Rhody Deal offers a $50 voucher for $25 to @The Deck Restaurant.

Details on today’s deal can be found here: https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

