Recipe Tips to Stretch Your Dollar this Holiday Season

The holidays may look a little different this year, but there’s no reason to skip celebrating this season. Whether you’re staying home with your immediate family, or having a small gathering of loved ones, make your intimate get-together special with a spectacular home cooked meal!

Nothing says “holiday feast” like a delicious Prime Rib Roast paired with the perfect glass of wine. When it comes to holiday cooking, there is no such thing as too much food, and leftovers are the best way to make that meal stretch! With creative leftover recipes paired with indulgent yet cost-conscious wine selections, you will feel like you’re enjoying a holiday meal multiple nights in a row. Amy Goodson shares creative tips and recipe ideas for your holiday meals and leftovers.

Get more information at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com