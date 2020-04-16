Recipe: Sweet Potatoes with Chimichurri

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for sweet potatoes.

Ingredients:

2 – 3 ea.Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges, roasted

1small headParsley, chopped

1/2 small bunch Oregano, chopped

2ea.Garlic Cloves, minced

1ea.Shallot, minced

1/8 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions: Place warm roasted potatoes on a serving dish.Combine all other ingredients. Top sweet potatoes with chimichurri.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

