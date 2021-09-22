Quick lunch bag ideas from a dietitian

Now that we are fully immersed in the back-to-school hustle, it’s time to find out about some great, quick ideas for your child’s lunch bag! Registered Dietitian, Monica Auslander Moreno, helps us be prepared with easy back-to-school Eats.
Get more info: http://bebeefprepared.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.