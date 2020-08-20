Quick and Easy Meals

Chef Abbie Gellman, RD is here again sharing some top tips to put together quick and easy lunch and dinner for whole family and healthy breakfast snacks too. Today she is making Skirt Steak Wraps and POM Wonderful Overnight Oats.
Ingredients for Skirt Steak Wraps with Marinade:
- 1 beef Skirt Steak (1 to 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons dark sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 cups packaged coleslaw mix
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 4 flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)
- 1/3 cup coarsely chopped honey roasted peanuts
- For Garnish: Chopped green onion chopped honey roasted peanuts (optional)
Directions for Skirt Steak Wraps:
- Combine Marinade and Dressing ingredients in large bowl; whisk until blended. Place beef and 3/4 of dressing in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining dressing.
- Meanwhile, add coleslaw mix, 1/2 cup green onions, 1/8 teaspoon salt and dash of pepper to remaining dressing in bowl; toss. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices
- Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil. Place tortilla packet on grid near edge of grill to heat.
- Season steak with salt and pepper, as desired; carve diagonally into thin slices.
- Arrange equal amounts of beef and coleslaw mixture across center of each tortilla. Sprinkle evenly with 1/3 cup chopped peanuts. Fold bottom edge of tortilla up over filling. Fold right and left sides to center, overlapping edges. Garnish with green onion and additional peanuts, if desired.
Ingredients for POM Wonderful Overnight Oats:
- ¼ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ banana, sliced
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon nut butter
- 2 teaspoons honey
- ½ cup POM POMS Fresh Arils
- 1 cup cow’s milk or unsweetened plant-based milk
Directions for POM Wonderful Overnight Oats:
- In a small bowl, combine POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and chia seeds. Let it sit for 5 minutes.
- In one large 16-ounce jar or container, add rolled oats, banana, cinnamon, nut butter, honey, POM POMS Fresh Arils, milk, and chia seed mixture. Mix together well.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 5 hours.
- When serving, add extra POM POMS Fresh Arils to garnish.
