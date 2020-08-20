Quick and Easy Meals

If you are not entirely comfortable going to a restaurant yet, there is a new way you can enjoy food from the comfort of your home from local restaurants. Chef Matthew MacCartney was here to tell us all about it.

The Warwick-based popular home delivery service, WhatsGood, joined the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) in announcing a new version of the Bureau’s popular Providence Restaurant Weeks program, which includes an innovative partnership with WhatsGood.