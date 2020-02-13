Pour Your Love into Valentine’s Day Cocktails

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash is back with some delicious drinks for Valentine’s Day!

Bubbly Goddess: 1 oz. Kleos Mastiha liqueur, 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz. Fruitations grapefruit syrup, 3 dashes Aphrodite bitters, 3 oz. Freixenet Prosecco —- METHOD: Shake all ingredients except for Prosecco with ice and strain into champagne flute. GARNISH: silver-encrusted strawberry slice



Megan’s Chocolate Martini: 1 oz. Marie Brizard creme de cacao, 1 oz. Hazelnut liqueur (I used Frangelico), 1 oz. cream liqueur (I used Bailey’s), 2 dashes New England spiced cranberry bitters —- METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini or coupe glass.;GARNISH: shaved dark chocolate or other Valentine’s Day chocolate



Bianco Negroni: 1 oz. Luxardo bitter bianco, 1 oz. dry vermouth, 1 oz. gin —- METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain over 1 large cube into rocks glass GARNISH: shaved white chocolate and orange peel



