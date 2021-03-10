Podcaster shares wine wisdom

Feel like a wine connoisseur even if you’re not. Podcaster and Author, Elizabeth Schneider, takes the intimidation out of selecting a bottle, teaching people without prior wine knowledge the fundamentals in an easy to grasp way (no French degree required).
Elizabeth shares the following tips:
- Why pairing wine with chocolate is almost always a mistake
- How to figure out your palate and find a wine that suits it
- 3 things look for in bottles under $10
Wine For Normal People is available anywhere you get podcasts.
