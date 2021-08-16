Pawtucket and Central Falls team up for Restaurant Week!

The Mayors of Pawtucket and Central Falls discuss restaurant weeks running Aug 27-Sept 19th. They’ll also discuss a new event–the first ever PCF Empanada-Fest. This event will feature local empanada makers in a friendly competition where patrons can sample and judge the different empanadas.
