On the Grill: Herb & Corn Grilled Pizza

Outside today, we welcomed back Nick Rabar from Avenue N in person to show us how to make a Herb & Corn Grilled Pizza.
Ingredients:
- 1 ea. Pizza Dough, 16oz., stretched thin
- 1/2 cups Fresh Mozzarella
- 1 cup Shredded Mozzarella
- 1 1/4 cup Tomato Sauce
- 10 – 12 Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half, lightly dried
- 1 cup Fresh Corn, removed from cob
- 1/2 cup Basil
- 1/4 cup Dill
- 1/4 cup Parsley
- Salt & Pepper, As Needed
- Olive Oil, As Needed
- Shaved Parmesan, As Needed
Directions:
- On a lightly oiled grill over medium heat, place stretched pizza dough directly on the grates.
- Grill until lightly charred on the bottom.
- Flip and lower heat.
- Top with sauce, cheese, corn, tomato sauce, and tomatoes.
- Grill until cheese has melted, making sure the bottom does not
burn.
- Remove and top with herbs, salt, pepper, olive oil and Parmesan.
