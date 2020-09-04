On the Grill: Herb & Corn Grilled Pizza

Food & Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Outside today, we welcomed back Nick Rabar from Avenue N in person to show us how to make a Herb & Corn Grilled Pizza.

Ingredients:
  • 1 ea. Pizza Dough, 16oz., stretched thin
  • 1/2 cups Fresh Mozzarella
  • 1 cup Shredded Mozzarella
  • 1 1/4 cup Tomato Sauce
  • 10 – 12 Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half, lightly dried
  • 1 cup Fresh Corn, removed from cob
  • 1/2 cup Basil
  • 1/4 cup Dill
  • 1/4 cup Parsley
  • Salt & Pepper, As Needed
  • Olive Oil, As Needed
  • Shaved Parmesan, As Needed
Directions:
  1. On a lightly oiled grill over medium heat, place stretched pizza dough directly on the grates.
  2. Grill until lightly charred on the bottom.
  3. Flip and lower heat.
  4. Top with sauce, cheese, corn, tomato sauce, and tomatoes.
  5. Grill until cheese has melted, making sure the bottom does not
    burn.
  6. Remove and top with herbs, salt, pepper, olive oil and Parmesan.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com