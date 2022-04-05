Brigid Rafferty, Owner of The Power of Juice, talks about the health benefits and nutritional value of mushrooms.







Mushroom Nut Milk

Yield: 48 oz.



Add to empty Vitamix Blender or Other Blender:

• 40 oz. Water (spring or filtered water are best)



Then add to the blender:

• 1 Cup Raw Cashews that have been soaked overnight, drained, rinsed in tap

water and drained again

• ¼ Cup Maple Syrup (or less if you prefer)

• 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract

• 4 Tbsp. Mushroom Powder (or more if you prefer)

• 1 tsp. Flaky Sea Salt



Process in Vitamix on low for 15 seconds and then for 2 minutes on high speed.

• Pour into a jug or other container

• Let sit in the refrigerator for four hours minimum before consuming