Nutrition expert shares healthy lifestyle advice

With the shock of a pandemic, many fitness and lifestyle habits may have gotten lost in the craziness. Now, just in time to inspire and motivate during the New Year, Jen Widerstrom, the undefeated former coach from the BIGGEST LOSER to helps us meet their health and fitness goals.
Widerstrom is teaming up with POM Wonderful to share nutrition and exercise tips to jumpstart your goals and she shared her tips for a healthy new year.
For More Information Visit: www.POMWonderful.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.