New snack ideas for the lunchbox

With back-to-school time here Del Monte has a fun new snack for the lunchbox: BubbleFruit! Get more info here: https://www.delmonte.com/products/snacks/bubble-fruit

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

