Mixing up cocktails for Memorial Day

Cheers to the red, white, and blue with these festive cocktails from The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash.
Beer Garden Spritz
2 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato
(Optional:) Spike w/ flavored vodka (1 oz.)
2 oz. lager beer
2 oz. Prosecco
METHOD: Build directly into a tall pilsner or other beer mug with ice and stir briefly.
GARNISH: Fresh herbs and grapefruit slice
Distant Friends
(Pre-batch in large container – can be mason jar or other)
1 part white wine of choice (I used Chardonnay)
1 part rum of choice (I used Real McCoy)
1 part liqueur of choice (I used Marie Brizard creme de cassis)
1 part juice of choice (I used pear nectar)
1 part sparkling wine of choice (I used Ruffino Prosecco)
METHOD: Pour directly into jar or other container with ice and stir briefly.
GARNISH: fresh fruit of choice (I used lime and lemon wheels)
