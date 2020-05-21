Mixing up cocktails for Memorial Day

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring upcoming local events!

Virtual Benefit for RI Hospitality Workers- On Saturday, May 16th from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM, the Rooftop at Providence G in partnership with Motif Magazine, The Dance Floor DJs, and Digital Alliance Music, will host a six-hour, live streamed virtual music benefit for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Leading Rhode Island artists and DJs will perform on the Rooftop, live streaming a range of musical styles from acoustic-pop, to reggae and rock, to electric drum, and dance party hits. Artists will perform individually, practicing strict social distancing with enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols between each act. Tune into the Saturday, May 16th live streamed benefit beginning at 4:00 PM using this link: Twitch.TV/RooftopattheG. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund for restaurant, hotel, and tourism employees who have been laid off and are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.