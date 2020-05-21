Breaking News
RI unemployment rate soared to 17% in April; 88K jobs lost

Mixing up cocktails for Memorial Day

Food & Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Cheers to the red, white, and blue with these festive cocktails from The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash.

Beer Garden Spritz

2 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato

(Optional:) Spike w/ flavored vodka (1 oz.)

2 oz. lager beer

2 oz. Prosecco 

METHOD: Build directly into a tall pilsner or other beer mug with ice and stir briefly.

GARNISH: Fresh herbs and grapefruit slice

Distant Friends

(Pre-batch in large container – can be mason jar or other)

1 part white wine of choice  (I used Chardonnay)

1 part rum of choice (I used Real McCoy)

1 part liqueur of choice (I used Marie Brizard creme de cassis)

1 part juice of choice (I used pear nectar)

1 part sparkling wine of choice (I used Ruffino Prosecco)

METHOD: Pour directly into jar or other container with ice and stir briefly.

GARNISH: fresh fruit of choice (I used lime and lemon wheels)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com