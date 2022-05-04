Daphne Oz is an Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times-bestselling author, chef, and entrepreneur focused on innovation in food and beverage, beauty, wellness, fashion and media. She is currently the newest judge to join the cast of MasterChef Junior for their 8th season which airs Thursdays at 8/7c on FOX. Daphne’s delicious and refreshingly realistic approach to balanced living has made her an in-demand speaker on all things food, wellness, beauty, motherhood and lifestyle. Daphne is now out with her latest cookbook “Eat Your Heart Out” featuring a collection of 150 recipes that are all gluten and refined sugar free, and most importantly: delicious! Daphne joins The Rhode Show to share some of her favorite recipes form the book, and share more about her food philosophy.

