Many people cut out or cut back alcohol in January, so we’re making a delicious mocktail with Teon Cromwell! Find him on social media under @NewportRIfoodie !

Cucumber-Mint Refresher

1 Sprig Rosemary

6 Mint Leaves

4 cucumber Slices

1 Oz Elderflower Syrup

1/2 oz (1 TBSP) Lemon Juice

1/2 oz (1 TBSP) Lime Juice

2 oz Cucumber Water*

Sparkling Water, to top

*Cucumber Water: 2 cups cucumber, peeled and diced. 1.4 cup water. To make: combine diced cucumber and water in a blender & blend until pureed. Place a fine mesh sieve over a measuring cup and line with cheesecloth or coffee filters. Add the puree and gently stir to release liquid. Puree should yield about 1 cup.

In a cocktail shaker, add rosemary, mint, and cucumber slices and muddle until mixture is broken down and somewhat pulpy. Add the elderflower syrup, lemon juice, lime juice, cucumber water, and ice. Shake until well-chilled (approx 30 seconds). Double Strain into a coupe glass or martini glass. Top with sparkling water, garnish with a mint leaf, and serve immediately.