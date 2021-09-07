Kitchen Tips with Bob Burke

Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, joined us from the bar of his restaurant today to share tips about drink glasses. We know that different drinks from a bar come in different styles, but did you know why? Bob Burke shares with us his knowledge of what glass to use for what drink from white wine to red wine to cocktails.
