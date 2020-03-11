It’s Zeppole Season at The Original Italian Bakery!

A popular treat on Saint Joseph’s Day, the zeppole is a light dough or pate a choux pastry formed in either a circle or a dough-nut shape, cut in half and stuffed with cream or decorated on top with cream and bits of candied cherry. The Original Italian Bakery in Johnston offers 5 varieties:

Traditional Cream Filled

Pistachio cream

Baileys Cream

Whipped Creme with Raspberry

Ricotta Cream filled

