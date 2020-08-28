In the Kitchen with Nick Rabar

Food & Drink

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Rhode Show Staycation
main bkg
bkg

This morning Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, joins us from The Pantry at Avenue N making a delicious recipe for Pork Bahn Mi Salad.

Ingredients:
  • 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Canola Oil
  • 1 Lime, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 lb Roast Pork
  • 1 bunch Baby Spinach
  • 1 cup Pickled Peppers
  • Miso Mayonnaise (As Needed)
  • Cilantro (As Needed)
  • Kosher Salt (As Needed)
  • Sesame Seeds (As Needed)
  • Crusty Baguette (As Needed)
Directions:
  1. Combine vinegar, oil, lime, fish sauce, soy. Use some of the dressing to dress the spinach and
    season with salt.
  2. Top with pickled peppers, pork, cilantro and sesame seeds.
  3. Serve with miso mayo and crusty baguette.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com