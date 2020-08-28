In the Kitchen with Nick Rabar

This morning Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, joins us from The Pantry at Avenue N making a delicious recipe for Pork Bahn Mi Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Canola Oil
- 1 Lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Soy Sauce
- 1/2 lb Roast Pork
- 1 bunch Baby Spinach
- 1 cup Pickled Peppers
- Miso Mayonnaise (As Needed)
- Cilantro (As Needed)
- Kosher Salt (As Needed)
- Sesame Seeds (As Needed)
- Crusty Baguette (As Needed)
Directions:
- Combine vinegar, oil, lime, fish sauce, soy. Use some of the dressing to dress the spinach and
season with salt.
- Top with pickled peppers, pork, cilantro and sesame seeds.
- Serve with miso mayo and crusty baguette.
