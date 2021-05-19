In the Kitchen: Thai Cucumber Salad

Chef Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N to make a Thai Cucumber Salad.
Thai Cucumber Salad
Recipe Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
3ea. English Cucumbers, peeled and seeded
1/8 cup Lime Juice
1/8 cup Rice Vinegar
1 Tablespoon Fish Sauce
1 Tablespoon Sambul
1 Tablespoon Sugar
1 Tablespoon Ginger, minced
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 small bunch Mint, chopped
1 small bunch Cilantro, chopped
1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds
Directions:
Combine all ingredients.
