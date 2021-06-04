In the Kitchen: Summer Pineapple

The Weekapaug Inn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make a delicious dessert with pineapples! Get the recipe here:

Summer Pineapple

By Chef Maya Hayes, Weekapaug Inn

Craquelin Cookie Crumbles

290 g butter

360 g brown sugar

360 g AP flour

· Put all ingredients into a kitchen aid mixer and beat with the paddle until a dough forms.

· Break apart the dough with your fingers on to a parchment lined sheet tray.

· Bake at 350®F until golden brown and the cookie bits are crispy.

· When cool, chop the cookie pieces into crumbles.

Vanilla Ice Cream

1 qt milk

1 # sugar

6 oz glucose

11 oz yolks, past.

1 ea vanilla bean

½ oz milk powder

1 qt heavy cream

· Scald milk, ½ sugar, vanilla, and glucose.

· Temper into ½ sugar, yolks and milk powder.

· Cook to nappé. Strain into the cream over an ice bath.

· Spin the ice cream base, Freeze.

Cherry Fluid Gel

150 g cherry purée

25 g powdered sugar

MIcrowave Cake

4 T AP flour

2 T sugar

½ t baking powder

4 T milk

1.5 T vegetable oil

¼ t vanilla extract

· Spray the inside of a microwaveable cup with a pan spray.

· Mix all ingredients together and put into the cup.

· Microwave for about 45 seconds.

· Turn upside down to cool, then break the cake apart with your fingers into large chunks.

Pineapple Skewer

· Slice pineapple into 5” x 1.5“ rectangles.

· Put on a skewer for grilling.

· Grill on each side of the pineapple.

ASSEMBLY

· Place pieces of the cake, cookie crumble, and dots of cherry on one side of the plate in an arc.

· Take the pineapple off the skewers and cut them into 5 pieces. Place them in the empty spaces in the plate design.

· Scoop a large sphere of vanilla ice cream and place it in the middle of the plate design

· Zest a lime over the dessert.

· Serve immediately.