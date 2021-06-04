In the Kitchen: Summer Pineapple

The Weekapaug Inn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to make a delicious dessert with pineapples! Get the recipe here:
Summer Pineapple
By Chef Maya Hayes, Weekapaug Inn
Craquelin Cookie Crumbles
290 g butter
360 g brown sugar
360 g AP flour
· Put all ingredients into a kitchen aid mixer and beat with the paddle until a dough forms.
· Break apart the dough with your fingers on to a parchment lined sheet tray.
· Bake at 350®F until golden brown and the cookie bits are crispy.
· When cool, chop the cookie pieces into crumbles.
Vanilla Ice Cream
1 qt milk
1 # sugar
6 oz glucose
11 oz yolks, past.
1 ea vanilla bean
½ oz milk powder
1 qt heavy cream
· Scald milk, ½ sugar, vanilla, and glucose.
· Temper into ½ sugar, yolks and milk powder.
· Cook to nappé. Strain into the cream over an ice bath.
· Spin the ice cream base, Freeze.
Cherry Fluid Gel
150 g cherry purée
25 g powdered sugar
MIcrowave Cake
4 T AP flour
2 T sugar
½ t baking powder
4 T milk
1.5 T vegetable oil
¼ t vanilla extract
· Spray the inside of a microwaveable cup with a pan spray.
· Mix all ingredients together and put into the cup.
· Microwave for about 45 seconds.
· Turn upside down to cool, then break the cake apart with your fingers into large chunks.
Pineapple Skewer
· Slice pineapple into 5” x 1.5“ rectangles.
· Put on a skewer for grilling.
· Grill on each side of the pineapple.
ASSEMBLY
· Place pieces of the cake, cookie crumble, and dots of cherry on one side of the plate in an arc.
· Take the pineapple off the skewers and cut them into 5 pieces. Place them in the empty spaces in the plate design.
· Scoop a large sphere of vanilla ice cream and place it in the middle of the plate design
· Zest a lime over the dessert.
· Serve immediately.
